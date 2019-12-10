UrduPoint.com
Japanese Foreign Minister To Visit Russia Next Week For Talks On Peace Treaty - Tokyo

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Japanese Foreign Minister to Visit Russia Next Week for Talks on Peace Treaty - Tokyo

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will pay his first visit to Russia since taking office to meet with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov and Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin next week, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

Motegi was appointed to his post in September. Most recently, he met with Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the Japanese city of Nagoya. Back then, the Japanese minister said that he would like to visit Russia soon for substantive talks on the long-pending peace treaty between the two nations.

"The visit to Russia will take place from December 17-21. During the visit, [the minister] will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on issues related to signing a peace treaty and bilateral relations," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Motegi and Oreshkin will co-chair a meeting of the Russian-Japanese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Issues.

The sides will "comprehensively discuss Japanese-Russian economic cooperation and exchanges and share views aimed at the development of bilateral trade relations," according to the statement.

