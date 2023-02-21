UrduPoint.com

Japanese Foreign Minister To Visit US From February 22-25 To Take Part In UN Events

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 12:10 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday he would visit New York from February 22-25 to attend a special session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and a meeting of the UN Security Council scheduled to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

"I am going to visit New York from February 22-25 under favorable circumstances. I plan to take part in a special session of the UN General Assembly and a meeting of the UN Security Council. During the special session, we plan to vote in favor of Ukraine's resolution calling for peace. Japan was a co-sponsor document. I would like to call on other countries to support the resolution," the top Japanese diplomat told a press conference.

Last week, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik that the UN General Assembly was discussing a draft resolution on the "principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine" that ran along the lines of what Kiev considered to be a "just" world.

The draft resolution also reiterates the demand that Russia "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," according to a copy of the draft resolution obtained by Sputnik.

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote on the resolution at the emergency special session that will resume on February 22. The session was requested by a number of Western countries and Ukraine, and coincides with the anniversary of the start of Russia's special military operation. The authors of the draft resolution seek to set a new record for the number of votes in favor of a resolution against Russia, the source told Sputnik.

