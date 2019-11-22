UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi Says Wants To Visit Russia Soon To Discuss Peace Treaty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:08 PM

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi Says Wants to Visit Russia Soon to Discuss Peace Treaty

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that he would like to visit Russia soon for substantive talks on the long-pending peace treaty between the two nations

NAGOYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that he would like to visit Russia soon for substantive talks on the long-pending peace treaty between the two nations.

Motegi, who was appointed in September, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly and was invited to visit Russia during these talks.

"You have invited me to visit Moscow. I would like to soon travel to Russia and hold substantive discussions, including peace treaty negotiations," Motegi said at the beginning of talks with Lavrov.

The Japanese top diplomat also praised a pilot trip of Japanese tourists to the southern Kuril islands disputed by Russia and Japan.

"I highly appreciate the implementation of a pilot tour to the four islands this month. We would like to implement the agreements reached between our leaders one by one and fully achieve the potential of the Japan-Russia ties.

As foreign minister of Japan, I am ready to take all the efforts in order to achieve new levels of cooperation with you," Motegi stressed.

The bilateral meeting between the two top diplomats is taking place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the Japanese city of Nagoya. The event is the last ministerial meeting under the Japanese presidency of G20.

Russia and Japan have not signed a permanent peace treaty after the end of World War II mainly due to the dispute over a number of the Kuril Islands � referred to as the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan � which remains one of the main stumbling blocks in the peace talks.

In November 2018, Moscow and Tokyo agreed to speed up the negotiations on the long-pending peace treaty.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Nagoya Tokyo Japan September November 2018 World War Event All Top

Recent Stories

Suspected Paedophile: Senate Committee on HR seeks ..

12 minutes ago

Turkey, TRNC continue to work on mutual energy pro ..

11 minutes ago

I-11 shelter home faces bed shortage

11 minutes ago

Turkey arrests 53 for suspected FETO links

11 minutes ago

S.Korea salvages military pact with Japan at 11th ..

11 minutes ago

Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.