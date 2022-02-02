UrduPoint.com

Japanese Foreign Minister, US State Secretary Discuss North Korea, Ukraine - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 08:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation during which they discussed the recent missile tests by North Korea, the strengthening of the Japanese-US alliance, and the situation around Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers share serious concern about North Korea's nuclear and missile program, including the launch of a ballistic missile on January 30, unanimous that such actions pose a threat to the peace and stability of Japan, the region and the entire international community," the ministry said.

"The sides also agreed on close coordination between Japan and the United States, as well as between Japan, the United States and South Korea, in order to completely denuclearize North Korea in line with provisions of the UN Security Council resolutions," it said.

