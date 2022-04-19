UrduPoint.com

Japanese Foreign Minister Warns Against Blaming All Russians For Conflict In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Japanese Foreign Minister Warns Against Blaming All Russians for Conflict in Ukraine

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday cautioned against condemning all Russians for the conflict in Ukraine due to their nationality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday cautioned against condemning all Russians for the conflict in Ukraine due to their nationality.

"At the same time, regarding the current situation, I want to emphasize that this is aggression against Ukraine by the Putin administration...

There are ordinary Russians who live in Russia, they should not be excluded, slandered, defamed just because they are Russians," Hayashi told a briefing.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Same Luhansk Donetsk February Media All

Recent Stories

City administration assures shopping mall incident ..

City administration assures shopping mall incident's affected family of protecti ..

35 seconds ago
 MNA Iqbal M.Ali passes away

MNA Iqbal M.Ali passes away

37 seconds ago
 Supreme Court seeks details of donor funds receive ..

Supreme Court seeks details of donor funds received by KP Govt for 2005 earthqua ..

38 seconds ago
 NHMP to organize online 'Darbar' for officers, emp ..

NHMP to organize online 'Darbar' for officers, employees

44 seconds ago
 Serbia Facing Hybrid War Over Refusal to Impose An ..

Serbia Facing Hybrid War Over Refusal to Impose Anti-Russian Sanctions - Interio ..

4 minutes ago
 Thousands rupees fine collected from profiteers

Thousands rupees fine collected from profiteers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.