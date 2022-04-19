Japanese Foreign Minister Warns Against Blaming All Russians for Conflict in Ukraine

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday cautioned against condemning all Russians for the conflict in Ukraine due to their nationality

"At the same time, regarding the current situation, I want to emphasize that this is aggression against Ukraine by the Putin administration...

There are ordinary Russians who live in Russia, they should not be excluded, slandered, defamed just because they are Russians," Hayashi told a briefing.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.