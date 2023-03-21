(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed the visit of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Ukraine on Tuesday, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Kyodo news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the meeting between Kishida and Zelenskyy will be held in Kiev.

After visiting Ukraine, Kishida will have to return to Poland, where he is scheduled to meet with representatives of the Polish leadership on March 22.

Kishida was to have left India, where he was on an official visit, on Tuesday afternoon Japan time and return to Japan. However, a number of sources have reported that the Japanese prime minister has already left India and is on his way to Ukraine.