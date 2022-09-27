Japanese Foreign Ministry Expresses Protest to Russian Ambassador Over Consul Detention

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin was summoned to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, where a resolute protest was expressed to him and an official apology was demanded after reports of detention of Japanese consul Motoki Tatsunori in Vladivostok for collecting classified information, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said, Japanese media reported.

The day before, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained Tatsunori who was obtaining, for a monetary reward, classified information about Russia's cooperation with an Asia-Pacific regional country, the impact of Western sanctions on the economic situation in Primorsky Territory. In an FSB video, the diplomat pleaded guilty to violating Russian law. A protest was expressed to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels, and the consul was declared persona non grata and must leave Russia within 48 hours.