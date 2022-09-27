UrduPoint.com

Japanese Foreign Ministry Expresses Protest To Russian Ambassador Over Consul Detention

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 07:20 AM

Japanese Foreign Ministry Expresses Protest to Russian Ambassador Over Consul Detention

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin was summoned to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, where a resolute protest was expressed to him and an official apology was demanded after reports of detention of Japanese consul Motoki Tatsunori in Vladivostok for collecting classified information, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said, Japanese media reported.

The day before, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained Tatsunori who was obtaining, for a monetary reward, classified information about Russia's cooperation with an Asia-Pacific regional country, the impact of Western sanctions on the economic situation in Primorsky Territory. In an FSB video, the diplomat pleaded guilty to violating Russian law. A protest was expressed to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels, and the consul was declared persona non grata and must leave Russia within 48 hours.

Related Topics

Protest Russia Resolute Vladivostok Japan Media

Recent Stories

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritim ..

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritime Border by End of Month - Sou ..

7 hours ago
 Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance min ..

Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance minister

7 hours ago
 Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Ran ..

Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Rana Sana Ullah

7 hours ago
 US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in ..

US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in Iran Internet Freedom Push - S ..

7 hours ago
 Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

7 hours ago
 Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of ..

Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of state land

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.