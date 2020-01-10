Japanese Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences Over Recent Plane Crash in Iran

The Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed its condolences over the recent fatal crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 near Tehran international airport

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed its condolences over the recent fatal crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 near Tehran international airport.

"Regarding the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight in Iran on January 8 that resulted in the loss of many lives, Japan sends our prayers to the victims and expresses our deepest condolences to the families of the victims in deep sorrow," the ministry's Press Secretary, Ohtaka Masato, said in a statement.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport in the early Wednesday hours, claiming the lives of all 167 passengers - mostly Canadians and Iranians - and nine Ukrainian crew members.