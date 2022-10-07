Japanese Foreign Ministry Says N.Korea May Conduct Nuclear Tests

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2022 | 12:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday that North Korea could resort to further provocations, including nuclear weapon tests.

"On October 4, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that flew across the territory of our country. The actions of North Korea pose a serious threat to our country, and threaten peace in the region and the world.

We believe that North Korea can go for further provocations, including testing nuclear weapons," Hayashi said at a press conference in Tokyo.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that flew over the northern Japanese prefecture of Aomori and landed outside territorial waters.

Since the beginning of the year, North Korea conducted 24 missile launches.

South Korean intelligence believes that a nuclear test by North Korea could happen between October 16 and November 8.

