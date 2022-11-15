Japanese, French Leaders Discuss Ukraine, Energy, Climate - Foreign Ministry

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed the Ukraine crisis, the situation in the Taiwan Strait, energy issues and climate change with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed the Ukraine crisis, the situation in the Taiwan Strait, energy issues and climate change with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Kishida expressed his desire to expand cooperation with France to realize a 'free and open Indo-Pacific region.' Both leaders agreed that the countries must continue cooperation.

They also exchanged views on Russia's actions in Ukraine, the regional situation around China, climate change, energy and healthcare," the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

The 17th G20 summit is taking place on the island of Bali from November 15-16. Russia is represented at the meeting by a delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov instead of President Vladimir Putin in part due to the tense situation around Ukraine.