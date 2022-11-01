UrduPoint.com

Japanese, German Defense, Foreign Ministers To Hold 2+2 Meeting On November 3 - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Japanese, German Defense, Foreign Ministers to Hold 2+2 Meeting on November 3 - Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The heads of the Japanese and German defense and foreign ministries will hold a 2+2 meeting on November 3 to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Ukraine crisis, and North Korea's missile and nuclear programs, Jananese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Tuesday.

"By holding the second meeting in 2+2 format, we intend to deepen our cooperation with Germany, which expanded its involvement in the situation in the Indo-Pacific region," Hamada told a press conference.

The meeting, which will take place on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers conference, will be attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. Hamada and German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht will participate via videolink.

