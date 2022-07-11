Japanese, German Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Stances on Russia, Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, met in Tokyo on Monday and reaffirmed their shared stance on sanctioning Russia and providing support to Ukraine, Japanese media reported.

"Russia's attack on Ukraine is undermining the foundations of world order, and we need the unity of allied countries," Hayashi was quoted as saying by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Baerbock and Hayashi also confirmed their commitment to cooperate for the "free and open" Indo-Pacific and help countries in need to cope with the food crisis, both bilaterally and within G7, as cited in the report.

Germany holds the presidency of G7 in 2022 and Japan will take over in 2023.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.