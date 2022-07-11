UrduPoint.com

Japanese, German Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Stances On Russia, Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Japanese, German Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Stances on Russia, Ukraine

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, met in Tokyo on Monday and reaffirmed their shared stance on sanctioning Russia and providing support to Ukraine, Japanese media reported.

"Russia's attack on Ukraine is undermining the foundations of world order, and we need the unity of allied countries," Hayashi was quoted as saying by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Baerbock and Hayashi also confirmed their commitment to cooperate for the "free and open" Indo-Pacific and help countries in need to cope with the food crisis, both bilaterally and within G7, as cited in the report.

Germany holds the presidency of G7 in 2022 and Japan will take over in 2023.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Attack World Ukraine Moscow Russia German Tokyo Luhansk Donetsk Japan February Media Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.