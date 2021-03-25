Japanese Government Analyzing Situation After N.Korean Missile Launch - NHK
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:40 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Japanese government is analyzing the situation after the launch of a supposedly ballistic missile by North Korea, NHK reported.
"To protect the life and property of the people, we are directing all our efforts to collect and analyze information and are vigilantly monitoring [the situation]," the government said in a statement.