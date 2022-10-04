Japanese Government Condemns North Korean Ballistic Missile Launches - Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 05:20 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Japanese government strongly condemns the continuing missile launches by North Korea, which pose a threat to the security of the country and the region, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.
"North Korea launched a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of our country. We strongly condemn the ongoing missile launches by North Korea," Kishida told reporters.