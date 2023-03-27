UrduPoint.com

Japanese Government Condemns Plan To Deploy Russian Tactical Nuclear Weapons In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Japanese Government Condemns Plan to Deploy Russian Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The Japanese government condemns Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, urges the sides to cancel the move, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"As for the statement of Russian President (Vladimir Putin) about the decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, we condemn it as something that will contribute to even greater tensions. Japan calls on Russia and Belarus to refrain from these actions leading to heightened tensions and is closely monitoring the situation," he said at a briefing.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international commitments, adding that the United States had long stationed its tactical nuclear arms on the territory of its allies and NATO countries.

The construction of the weapons storage facility in Belarus will be completed by July 1, Putin said.

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby on Sunday said the United States saw no sign of Russia deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus. He added that the US still saw no evidence of any Russian "intention" to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and did not change the readiness of its own strategic deterrence forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Japan United States July Sunday From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

4 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

19 minutes ago
 NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day event ..

NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day events themed Al-Andalus

33 minutes ago
 EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio b ..

EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio by acquiring TRUST Internationa ..

33 minutes ago
 National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan f ..

National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan for UAE Residents for retiremen ..

34 minutes ago
 TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s sm ..

TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s smart city ambitions

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.