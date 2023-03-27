Japanese Government Condemns Plan to Deploy Russian Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The Japanese government condemns Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, urges the sides to cancel the move, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"As for the statement of Russian President (Vladimir Putin) about the decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, we condemn it as something that will contribute to even greater tensions. Japan calls on Russia and Belarus to refrain from these actions leading to heightened tensions and is closely monitoring the situation," he said at a briefing.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international commitments, adding that the United States had long stationed its tactical nuclear arms on the territory of its allies and NATO countries.

The construction of the weapons storage facility in Belarus will be completed by July 1, Putin said.

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby on Sunday said the United States saw no sign of Russia deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus. He added that the US still saw no evidence of any Russian "intention" to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and did not change the readiness of its own strategic deterrence forces.