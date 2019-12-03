UrduPoint.com
Japanese Government Confirms Plans To Buy Uninhabited Island For US Military Exercises

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Japanese Government Confirms Plans to Buy Uninhabited Island for US Military Exercises

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga confirmed on Monday that the country's authorities and a private developer based in Tokyo had agreed on the purchase of the uninhabited island of Mageshima for 16 billion Yen ($147 billion) to host US landing drills.

"We would like to proceed as soon as possible with equipping this permanent facility, which is extremely important in terms of our security," Suga stressed.

Media reports first appeared in early January stating that Tokyo was engaged in talks with the Taston Airport development company to acquire the island.

Mageshima, which is a part of the Satsunan Islands, is located in Japan's southern Kagoshima Prefecture. Its area covers over 8 square kilometers (3 square miles) and two old runways go through its territory.

