Japanese Government Considering Evacuating Citizens From Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 04:15 PM

The Japanese government is mulling the evacuation of its citizens from Ukraine, including the families of Japanese diplomats, amid increasing fears of a military escalation in the country, Japanese Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources

On Sunday, the United States Department of State revised its travel advisory for Ukraine, ordering the departure of eligible family members from the US Embassy in Kiev while recommending that US nationals in Ukraine should depart soonest, amid the reports that Russia might be planning "significant military action against Ukraine" as well as the unpredictable security conditions in the country that "can deteriorate with little notice."

Kyodo cite diplomatic officials as saying that the situation in Ukraine is changing drastically, and the Japanese government is working in a similar direction.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that the government has urged citizens residing in Ukraine to be prepared for any possible developments and to take measures for their safety.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia has dismissed those claims, maintaining that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Moscow has also expressed concern over NATO's military activity near its borders saying that the accusations serve as a pretext for deploying more alliance's military equipment close to Russian borders.

