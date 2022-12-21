Japanese Government Drafting Bill to Promote Use of Ammonia, Hydrogen Fuels - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Japan is drafting a bill to support industries involved in production and supply of hydrogen and ammonia as energy sources by 2030, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The bill will reportedly be submitted to the parliament for review by March 31, 2023.

The document takes into account global trends of stepping away from carbon-based raw materials in favor of hydrogen and ammonia, which are not a source of greenhouse gases, the report read.

State support is envisaged for enterprises engaged in the production and supply of hydrogen and ammonia, as well as the creation of the relevant infrastructure, the newspaper reported.

In particular, the government will pay enterprises the difference between the price of carbon and environmentally friendly hydrogen and ammonia for 15 years, and also intends to build storage facilities in eight locations and a pipeline within 10 years, according to the report.

The government estimates that developing the ammonia and hydrogen supply network will require about 7 trillion Yen ($53 billion) of investment from private companies and the government over the next 10 years, the report read.

Japan reportedly aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.