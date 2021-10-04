UrduPoint.com

Japanese Government Resigns, Fumio Kishida To Take Office As New Prime Minister - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:20 AM

Japanese Government Resigns, Fumio Kishida to Take Office as New Prime Minister - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Japanese government has resigned and the parliament will vote on the candidacy of the prime minister on Monday, with former foreign minister Fumio Kishida set to be elected as the new premier, Japanese media report.

At the end of September, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announced that the Japanese cabinet had scheduled an extraordinary parliamentary session for October 4 to elect a new prime minister.

Incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced in early September his decision not to run for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which means his resignation as head of government as well.

The LDP chose Fumio Kishida, 64, as the new leader last week. Kyodo reported on Monday morning that Kishida will be elected premier by parliament when it convenes for an extraordinary session in the afternoon. In the new cabinet, Toshimitsu Motegi is set to be retained as foreign minister while Shunichi Suzuki will be tapped as finance minister and Hirokazu Matsuno - as chief Cabinet secretary, Kyodo said.

Kishida plans to dissolve the House of Representatives on October 14. NHK reported on Monday that an election of Japan's lower house will be convened on October 31. Previously, the election date was set for November 7.

