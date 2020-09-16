UrduPoint.com
Japanese Government Resigns - Kyodo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The entire government of Japan has resigned, each of the ministers submitted relevant requests to the country's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Shinzo Abe on August 28 unexpectedly announced his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness.

He has remained in office until the election of a new head of the cabinet.

On Wednesday, both houses of the Japanese parliament will hold a vote, and then a new prime minister will be named. He will appoint new ministers.

