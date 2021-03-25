Japanese Government Says Missiles Fired by North Korea Had Range of Some 260 Miles - Kyodo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Japanese government said the two ballistic missiles fired by North Korea had the range of 420 and 430 kilometers respectively (some 260 miles), the Kyodo news agency reported.

The government also said no damage to aircraft and ships had been recorded by now.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that on Thursday morning, North Korea had conducted two launches of ballistic missiles that fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. He said the launches threatened regional peace and security and were a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, so Japan voiced a strong protest.

Two missiles were fired from North Korea's territory on March 21. The missiles were not ballistic.