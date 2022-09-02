UrduPoint.com

Japanese Government Says Paying 'Intense Attention' To Sharp Fall In Yen

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Japanese Government Says Paying 'Intense Attention' to Sharp Fall in Yen

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The Japanese government is monitoring the sharp fall in the Yen "with intense attention," given the importance of maintaining the foreign exchange market at a stable level, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

"It is important to keep the foreign exchange market at a stable level in accordance with fundamental conditions, sharp fluctuations are undesirable. Fluctuations have been recently increasing in the foreign exchange market. The government is monitoring the market with intense attention," Matsuno said at a press conference in Tokyo.

On Friday morning, Japan's yen dropped to 140.12 per US Dollar ” the level of August 1998. The fall is mainly explained by significant differences in approaches of the US and Japanese central banks to monetary policy.

In particular, the US Federal Reserve ” the country's central banking system ” continues to increase the discount rate, as a hike is positive for the dollar.

In September, it is expected to increase by another 0.75 percentage points. In addition, the yield of US government bonds is also growing.

Japan, on the contrary, adheres to an ultra-soft monetary policy and keeps the discount rate at a negative level. In July, it stood at minus 0.1%.

Moreover, the US dollar continues to strengthen amid more favorable macroeconomic statistics in the country. According to the US Institute for Supply Management, in August, the purchasing managers' index in the US manufacturing industry stood at July's level of 52.8%, while analysts polled by the DailyFX portal had expected the figure to drop to 52%. The indicator remains at the lowest level since June 2020 for the second month in a row. Meanwhile, the employment index in the country's industry grew to 54.2% in August from 49.9% in July.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Tokyo Japan June July August September 2020 Market From Government Cabinet Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

11 minutes ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

42 minutes ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

51 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal Clinical Practice Standards a ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.