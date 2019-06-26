UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Government Schedules Upper House Elections For July 21

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:24 PM

Japanese Government Schedules Upper House Elections for July 21

Japan will hold elections to the parliament's upper house on July 21, the country's government decided on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Japan will hold elections to the parliament's upper house on July 21, the country's government decided on Wednesday.

The election campaign will start on July 4.

The vote is expected to demonstrate public attitude to the decision of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government to raise the consumption tax, as well as performance of the ruling coalition consisting of Abe's Liberal Democratic party and Komeito party.

The elections have been scheduled to take place less that a month after the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka during which Abe's diplomatic activity will come into spotlight.

The next G20 summit will be held from June 28-29. Abe is expected to hold at least 15 bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

On October 15, 2018, the Japanese prime minister announced that the government would raise the consumption tax to 10 percent from the current eight percent in order to cover the costs of social security initiatives and programs to reinforce the seismic resistance of the country's infrastructure.�The raise is expected to come into effect this October.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Osaka Japan June July October 2018 Event From Government

Recent Stories

Russia to Provide Military Response to Possible NA ..

36 seconds ago

Anti-narcotics walk held at Charsadda

38 seconds ago

South Korean President Moon Jae-in denies US-N. Ko ..

41 seconds ago

Shehbaz Sharif gifted someone diamond set worth Rs ..

6 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on geopolitical worries 2 ..

5 minutes ago

BNP-M to not attend opposition’s APC

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.