Japanese Government Schedules Upper House Elections for July 21

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Japan will hold elections to the parliament's upper house on July 21, the country's government decided on Wednesday.

The election campaign will start on July 4.

The vote is expected to demonstrate public attitude to the decision of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government to raise the consumption tax, as well as performance of the ruling coalition consisting of Abe's Liberal Democratic party and Komeito party.

The elections have been scheduled to take place less that a month after the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka during which Abe's diplomatic activity will come into spotlight.

The next G20 summit will be held from June 28-29. Abe is expected to hold at least 15 bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

On October 15, 2018, the Japanese prime minister announced that the government would raise the consumption tax to 10 percent from the current eight percent in order to cover the costs of social security initiatives and programs to reinforce the seismic resistance of the country's infrastructure.�The raise is expected to come into effect this October.