UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Government To Act If South Korea Forces Mitsubishi To Pay Reparations - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:26 PM

Japanese Government to Act If South Korea Forces Mitsubishi to Pay Reparations - Reports

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has said that the government would have to step in if any Japanese company suffers damage from a lawsuit initiated by South Koreans seeking compensation for colonial-era forced labor, local media said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has said that the government would have to step in if any Japanese company suffers damage from a lawsuit initiated by South Koreans seeking compensation for colonial-era forced labor, local media said Tuesday.

Kono spoke to reporters after the plaintiffs announced that they were going to sue Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to force it to sell some of its assets and use the money to issue compensation for damage caused by forced labor during the colonial period, which was in the first half of the 20th century.

The foreign minister said that Japan had been asking South Korea to fix the situation, NHK World reported.

Japan's official position regarding its former colonial holding is that the 1965 agreement resolved the issue of damages once and for all. From the Japanese point of view, the recent string of court rulings on that issue in South Korea goes against previous agreements between the two countries.

Related Topics

Century World Company Japan South Korea Money Media All From Government Agreement Mitsubishi Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

1 minute ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

3 minutes ago

DLD strengthens ties with Ras Al Khaimah governmen ..

16 minutes ago

Sale of cigarettes not bearing red digital tax sta ..

31 minutes ago

BRAIA Summer Camp commences at NUST

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.