Japanese Government To Allocate Additional $4.6Bln For Fight Against COVID-19 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Japanese government has decided to allocate additional 500 billion Yen ($4.6 billion) on measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Friday.

According to the Japanese NHK broadcaster, the money will be spent to support regions that have declared state of emergency and enterprises seriously affected by the pandemic.

The previous 11.5 trillion yen ($106.4 billion) bailout package, allocated last year, has already been spent.

The broadcaster notes that this is the first targeted aid package that the government is providing in the current fiscal year that started on April 1.

