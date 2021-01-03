Japanese Government to Ask for Expert Opinion on Declaring COVID-19 Emergency - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The Japanese government is expected to convene a panel of infectious disease and other experts next week to discuss the possibility of introducing a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, citing officials, the panel's focus will likely center around the duration of the possible state of emergency and which areas should be put under the new restrictions.

On Saturday, the governors of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba asked the government to declare the state of emergency, as measures taken so far have not yielded positive results and the number of COVID-19 cases continued to grow.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held a meeting with Economic Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and other senior officials, who briefed Suga about the current situation in the country.

Japan has so far registered almost 246,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 3,600 fatalities.