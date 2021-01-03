UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Government To Ask For Expert Opinion On Declaring COVID-19 Emergency - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:20 PM

Japanese Government to Ask for Expert Opinion on Declaring COVID-19 Emergency - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The Japanese government is expected to convene a panel of infectious disease and other experts next week to discuss the possibility of introducing a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, citing officials, the panel's focus will likely center around the duration of the possible state of emergency and which areas should be put under the new restrictions.

On Saturday, the governors of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba asked the government to declare the state of emergency, as measures taken so far have not yielded positive results and the number of COVID-19 cases continued to grow.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held a meeting with Economic Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and other senior officials, who briefed Suga about the current situation in the country.

Japan has so far registered almost 246,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 3,600 fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

2 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021â€™ cooperates with lead ..

3 hours ago

MBRIF member JustChain launches worldâ€™s first bl ..

3 hours ago

Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre provides ..

3 hours ago

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.