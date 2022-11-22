UrduPoint.com

Japanese Government To Launch Investigation Into Scandalous Unification Church - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Japanese Government to Launch Investigation Into Scandalous Unification Church - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Japanese government is about to launch an investigation into the controversial religious organization Unification Church, often labeled as a cult, amid revealed ties with the ruling party members, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

Japan exercises the right to freedom of religion and probe into the religious organizations could contradict the constitution. The Religious Corporations Law prohibits restriction of any individual, group, or organization from disseminating teachings, conducting ceremonies and functions, or conducting other religious acts. In addition, religious organizations in Japan enjoy considerable tax benefits.

Japanese Minister of education, Culture, sports, Science and Technology Keiko Nagaoka acquired an approval to initiate the investigation into the Unification Church from a ministerial panel on Monday.

The culture ministry sent its inquiries to the religious organization and is awaiting reply until December 9, according to the report.

Although the ministry is yet to release any details about the inquiries, but it is eager to look into the group's property, decision-making processes and money flows, Kyodo cited sources close to the matter.

Alleged ties between members of the current Japanese government and the Unification Church have been one of the main reasons for the government's approval rating plummeting to 35% in early October, hitting a record low since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office in September 2021. Unification Church has been in the spotlight following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as due to its controversial and non-transparent fundraising methods.

