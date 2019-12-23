Japanese Government to Posthumously Honor Aid Worker Killed in Afghanistan - Cabinet

The government of Japan announced on Monday that it would posthumously award renowned doctor Tetsu Nakamura, who was killed in Afghanistan on December 4, with the Order of the Rising Sun in recognition for his dedicated humanitarian work in the war-torn country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The government of Japan announced on Monday that it would posthumously award renowned doctor Tetsu Nakamura, who was killed in Afghanistan on December 4, with the Order of the Rising Sun in recognition for his dedicated humanitarian work in the war-torn country.

"The cabinet meeting decided today to [posthumously] award the 3rd Class Order of the Rising Sun to Tetsu Nakamura, a local representative of the Peshawar-Kai [aid group], who died in Afghanistan on December 4. In addition, the prime minister has commended Mr. Nakamura for his tremendous achievements toward the development of Afghanistan over the years, and decided to present a letter of appreciation to him [posthumously]. The award ceremony will be held on December 27 (Friday) at the Prime Minister's Office," a press release published on the Japanese government's website said.

Nakamura, along with his four bodyguards and a driver, was fatally shot on December 4 after his vehicle was attacked in the Afghan city of Jalalabad.

The doctor was also awarded honorary Afghan citizenship in October after his long-standing work in the country, particularly for irrigation projects that aimed to prevent drought.

According to the governor of Nangarhar province, Shah Mahmood Miakhel, it may have been these very irrigation projects that resulted in Nakamura's death. Miakhel told Sputnik on Friday that Nakamura's work on the Kunar River, which runs through both Pakistan and Afghanistan, may have made him the target of terrorist groups, particularly from Pakistan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the arrest of Nakamura's killers immediately after news broke of the doctor's death. On December 9, Miakhel announced that two men were arrested in connection with Nakamura's murder, and a day later, the Afghan government confirmed that another four suspects had been detained. The doctor was repatriated to Japan five days after his death.