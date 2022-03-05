Japanese Government Voices Protest Over North Korean Missile Launch - Defense Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The Japanese government voiced on Saturday a protest over the missile test conducted by North Korea, Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said.

In the early hours of Saturday, North Korea fired a projectile toward the Sea of Japan, which fell outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, Pyongyang fired at least one ballistic missile which flew some 300 kilometers (over 186 miles), reaching the height of 550 kilometers.

This is the ninth missile test conducted by North Korea in 2022.