UrduPoint.com

Japanese Government Voices Protest Over North Korean Missile Launch - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Japanese Government Voices Protest Over North Korean Missile Launch - Defense Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The Japanese government voiced on Saturday a protest over the missile test conducted by North Korea, Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said.

In the early hours of Saturday, North Korea fired a projectile toward the Sea of Japan, which fell outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, Pyongyang fired at least one ballistic missile which flew some 300 kilometers (over 186 miles), reaching the height of 550 kilometers.

This is the ninth missile test conducted by North Korea in 2022.

Related Topics

Protest Pyongyang Japan North Korea Government

Recent Stories

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

9 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional development ..

Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional developments

9 hours ago
 Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy ..

Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghan ..

Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

9 hours ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>