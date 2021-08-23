The Japanese government's performance rating has fallen to a record 25.8%, TV channel Asahi reported citing its own opinion poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Japanese government's performance rating has fallen to a record 25.8%, tv channel Asahi reported citing its own opinion poll.

In comparison to the previous month, the rating decreased by 3.8%, while the number of respondents who do not support the cabinet of ministers rose to a maximum high of 48.7%, which is 2.6% higher than last month.

When asked whether the Tokyo Olympic Games were a positive event for the country, only 38% agreed while 44% disagreed.

In addition, 67%, believe that it is necessary to revise the country's legislation so that it would be possible to impose a lockdown in case COVID-19 cases start to rise, while 21% are against.

The survey was conducted on August 21 and 22 through random telephone conversations among 1,841 people over the age of 18.