UrduPoint.com

Japanese Gov't Approves Bill To Raise Age Of Sexual Consent From 13 To 16 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Japanese Gov't Approves Bill to Raise Age of Sexual Consent From 13 to 16 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The Japanese government on Tuesday has approved a bill on reforming sexual offense charges and raising the age of sexual consent from 13 years old to 16, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

The amendments come as part of reforms to Japan's Penal Code that will define the circumstances for a violation and get rid of vague explanations, making it possible to take effective criminal action, the report said.

In addition, the changes will criminalize sexual intercourse with a person under 16. However, the bill provides for an exception in cases when age difference is less than five years, according to the news agency.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet aims to pass the bill during the current parliamentary session, and the amendments will go into effect 20 days after publication.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Japan Criminals From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

8 minutes ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

2 hours ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.