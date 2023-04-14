UrduPoint.com

Japanese Gov't Approves Plan To Pioneer Casino Resort In Osaka - Tourism Minister

Published April 14, 2023

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Japanese government has approved a plan to open a casino resort in Osaka Prefecture, which will become the country's first so-called integrated resort called to boost tourism, Japan's minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, Tetsuo Saito, said on Friday.

"Today, we held a staff meeting on promoting integrated entertainment zones and approved the plan," Saito stated in a televised statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will personally supervise the task force promoting the expansion of casino resorts.

"We expect the zone (in Osaka) to become a center of tourism bringing Japan's charm into the world and contributing to development of Kansai region following World Expo 2025," Kishida said at a task force meeting.

The prime minister stressed, however, that measures must be put in place to prevent the increase in gambling addiction.

The project to create a casino resort, developed in collaboration with the US MGM Resorts International company, was submitted to the Japanese government by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka in April 2022. The plan is to build Osaka's casino resort on the Yumeshima artificial island, which will host World Expo 2025 from April to October 2025. The resort is expected to open between fall and winter of 2029.

In addition to Osaka, Nagasaki Prefecture has also applied to build its own casino resort, but the government is still assessing its expediency, Japanese news agency Kyodo has reported.

Japan had all cash games and gambling banned by law from 1882 until 2016, when parliament passed a law legitimizing the creation of "integrated entertainment areas," including casino resorts. In 2018, a law regulating their creation and management was adopted.

More Stories From World

