Japanese Gov't Eyes Lifting COVID Emergency In 19 Prefectures After September 30 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 07:58 PM

Japanese Gov't Eyes Lifting COVID Emergency in 19 Prefectures After September 30 - Reports

The Japanese government is considering lifting the coronavirus-related state of emergency in 19 prefectures after it expires on September 30, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing government and ruling party sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Japanese government is considering lifting the coronavirus-related state of emergency in 19 prefectures after it expires on September 30, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing government and ruling party sources.

The final decision on the matter is expected to be announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a task force meeting next week, on September 28, the news agency added.

The government decided to extend a state of emergency over surging COVID-19 cases in 19 out of 47 Japanese prefectures until the end of the month back on September 9.

