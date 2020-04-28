UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Gov't To Fast-Track Approval Of Ebola Drug For Treating COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:02 PM

Japanese Gov't to Fast-Track Approval of Ebola Drug for Treating COVID-19 - Reports

The Japanese government is going to facilitate fast approval of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug for treating Ebola, as a potential treatment for patients with COVID-19, media in Japan reported on Tuesday, citing Health Minister Kato Katsunobu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Japanese government is going to facilitate fast approval of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug for treating Ebola, as a potential treatment for patients with COVID-19, media in Japan reported on Tuesday, citing Health Minister Kato Katsunobu.

Remdesivir is developed by the US biotech firm Gilead Sciences and has previously been tested on humans to treat Ebola. On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the government would approve the drug in Japan as soon as clinical trials are over.

According to Health Minister Katsunobu, as cited by the NHK broadcaster, Remdesivir will be fast-tracked via a special approval system which is applied in emergencies to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The condition for the drug to get approved in Japan is if it gets approved in other countries, as stated in the report.

The Japanese government is reportedly waiting for the results, in particular, of Germany and the United States, the first countries to start screening Remdesivir for approval.

Should Japan approve the drug, it would become the country's first coronavirus treatment.

As of Tuesday, the Japanese health authorities have reported a total of 13,607 COVID-19 cases, including 11,328 active cases, 380 fatalities and 1,899 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Germany Japan United States National University Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Corporate Employee Numbers in S. Korea Fall For Fi ..

3 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Uganda's Authorities to Investigate ..

3 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) builds self ..

3 minutes ago

Predictions of High Risks for Russia's Middle Clas ..

3 minutes ago

Traders' body seeks lockdown relaxation for garmen ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.