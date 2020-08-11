The Japanese government is going to appeal a court decision that grants healthcare benefits to those who were exposed to the so-called radioactive black rain after the Hiroshima bombing outside of the officially recognized exposure zone, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing its sources

In July, the Hiroshima District Court ruled that 84 elderly plaintiffs are eligible for the same healthcare that is provided to those who had been within the designated zone of the black rain.

According to the news outlet, the central government will appeal the ruling, the first one pertaining to the area of exposure after the nuclear blast and subsequent health issues among those who survived it, on Wednesday.

On August 6 and 9, the United States conducted nuclear bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, with the estimated death toll ranging from about 129,000 to 226,000.