TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Japanese government plans to increase the budget of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) by 40% by 2027 over concerns about China's growing activity near the disputed Senkaku Islands, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The budget is expected to reach 320 billion Yen ($2.4 billion) by 2027, which is by 40% more that this fiscal year, the newspaper said, adding that the government would include the budget increase in a new policy document on strengthening maritime security, expected to be unveiled on Friday.

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, the move comes at a time when China is increasing its activity in Japan's territorial waters and around the Senkaku Islands. The Japanese authorities were also concerned about the fact that China had recently started sending more heavily armed and larger ships to the area than previously, the newspaper added.

The government is also going to launch joint drills by the JCD with Japan's Self-Defense Forces and increase cooperation between the country's coast guard with international partners.

Both Japan and China have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands. Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory. After World War II, the Senkaku Islands went under the control of the United States and were passed on to Japan in 1972.

Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf waters in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from a private owner, in a move symbolizing Japan's affiliation with the islands.