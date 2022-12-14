UrduPoint.com

Japanese Gov't To Increase Budget Of Coast Guard By 40% By 2027 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Japanese Gov't to Increase Budget of Coast Guard by 40% by 2027 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Japanese government plans to increase the budget of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) by 40% by 2027 over concerns about China's growing activity near the disputed Senkaku Islands, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The budget is expected to reach 320 billion Yen ($2.4 billion) by 2027, which is by 40% more that this fiscal year, the newspaper said, adding that the government would include the budget increase in a new policy document on strengthening maritime security, expected to be unveiled on Friday.

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, the move comes at a time when China is increasing its activity in Japan's territorial waters and around the Senkaku Islands. The Japanese authorities were also concerned about the fact that China had recently started sending more heavily armed and larger ships to the area than previously, the newspaper added.

The government is also going to launch joint drills by the JCD with Japan's Self-Defense Forces and increase cooperation between the country's coast guard with international partners.

Both Japan and China have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands. Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory. After World War II, the Senkaku Islands went under the control of the United States and were passed on to Japan in 1972.

Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf waters in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from a private owner, in a move symbolizing Japan's affiliation with the islands.

Related Topics

China Budget Japan United States World War From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

3 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

3 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

3 hours ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.