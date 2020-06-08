Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Monday that the government would review the legitimacy of the outsourcing process used to help businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic through a relief package, which was subcontracted to Japan's Dentsu advertising giant, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Monday that the government would review the legitimacy of the outsourcing process used to help businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic through a relief package, which was subcontracted to Japan's Dentsu advertising giant, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, citing Hiroshi, the ministry will have a panel of outside experts for the investigation as early as this month amid questions over a program to pay cash benefits of up to 2 million Yen ($18,000) each to small- and medium-sized businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry had contracted a private entity, Service Design Engineering Council, for some 76.

9 billion yen, and then further subcontracted the work to Dentsu for around 74.9 billion yen. The country's opposition parties criticized the subcontracting, claiming that the extra 2 billion yen inflated the cost of the work and was a waste of taxpayer money.

"Some have voiced skepticism about the program, so we decided to hear from some people from the outside. If anything needs to be fixed or goes against common sense, we have to work to remedy that," Hiroshi told reporters, as quoted by the news agency.

Dentsu reportedly further subcontracted the task to two other companies.