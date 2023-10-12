Open Menu

Japanese Gov't Vows To Seek Court Order To Disband Unification Church

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Japan's education and culture ministry announced on Thursday its decision to seek a court order to disband the Unification Church.

The move came after a months-long probe into the controversial religious group over alleged malicious practices including soliciting financially ruinous donations from members.

The Japanese government is gearing up to initiate dissolution proceedings, with a request expected to be filed as early as Friday, after collecting opinions at a meeting of a religious organization council within the Cultural Affairs Agency, attended by culture minister Masahito Moriyama, according to local media reports.

Based on its survey, the culture ministry concluded the group's actions are illegal and significantly harmful to public welfare, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Tokyo District Court is likely to make a final judgment based on the evidence submitted by the government about the group, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, Kyodo news said.

