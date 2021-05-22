Japanese Health Center Apologizes for Advising Against 'Eating With Foreigners' - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) A health center in the Itako city in the Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki has angered the public by recommending that farmers not share a meal with workers hired from abroad as a preventive measure against COVID-19, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday.

According to the outlet, the center distributed the recommendation by email, citing "a rise in COVID-19 infections whose source could be a foreigner.

" In addition to the recommendation "not to eat with foreigners," the letter recommended that Japanese farmers wear a mask when talking to migrant workers.

Two days after the emails were sent, the city administration reportedly began receiving complaints over the recommendation being of questionable appropriateness. As a result, the letter was withdrawn, and the representatives of the Itako health center apologized, stressing that they did not mean to offend anyone's national feelings or display discrimination.