Japanese Health Minister Concerned Over Spread of New Coronavirus Mutations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura expressed alarm over the circulation of new coronavirus strains across the country, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

"We consider it very dangerous. If possible, we would like to increase the number of tests [to identify new strains], " Tamura said at a press conference.

He added that the authorities were seeking to boost measures to prevent new strains of the virus from entering the country.

Tamura also said that the decision on the lifting of the emergency regime, which has been in effect in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures since early January, will depend on the workload of hospitals and the opinion of experts.

The emergency regime was supposed to be canceled on February 7 but has been repeatedly prolonged. The latest extension set up a deadline of March 21.

