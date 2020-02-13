UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Health Minister Confirms First Coronavirus Death In Country - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:54 PM

Japanese Health Minister Confirms First Coronavirus Death in Country - Reports

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato on Thursday confirmed the nation's first coronavirus death, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato on Thursday confirmed the nation's first coronavirus death, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, the patient was a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture.

The woman first felt fatigue on January 22. She was hospitalized on February 1 after being diagnosed with pneumonia and tested for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after her respiratory issues worsened. The results came back positive on Thursday after she died, according to the media.

Kyodo news agency reported later in the day that the woman had no links to China's Wuhan city, which is the epicenter of the epidemic.

This marks the second coronavirus death outside China after a 44-year-old man infected with the virus died in the Philippines on February 2. The man was a resident of Wuhan, who arrived in the Philippines on January 21 and developed signs of severe pneumonia.

The China-born virus, officially called COVID-19, was first detected in Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected some 60,000 people worldwide and killed over 1,350 people.

Related Topics

China Died Wuhan Man Japan Philippines January February December Women Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PITB-YASAT launch Two e-Rozgaar Centres in Bahawal ..

22 minutes ago

No Plans for Talks With Morawiecki in Smolensk on ..

1 minute ago

TECNO Cricket SuperStar Challenge hits Lahore grou ..

31 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Proposes Using Presidential Elect ..

1 minute ago

Moldova's Opposition Lawmakers Lodge No-Confidence ..

1 minute ago

US-led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,370 Civ ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.