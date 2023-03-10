Japanese Health Ministry Admits COVID-19 Vaccination Can Cause Death

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) An expert committee of the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has confirmed the first death believed to have been caused by COVID-19 vaccination out of a total 1,791 post-vaccination deaths studied, a report published on Friday showed.

A 42-year-old woman received a vaccine dose on November 5, 2022, and died 1 hour and 40 minutes after the vaccination, the report said. The woman suffered from obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, but the tests did not detect any deviations in the indicators that could have possibly caused her death.

The experts concluded that "a causal relationship between vaccination and death cannot be ruled out," the report added.

At the same time, the experts said the medical staff at the vaccination center made mistakes during resuscitation, as the deceased was not injected with adrenaline, despite the signs of an acute allergic reaction.

Japan has recorded over 33.2 million COVID-19 cases, 21.7 million recoveries and 72,989 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The Asian nation has administered a total of 289.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.