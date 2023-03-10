UrduPoint.com

Japanese Health Ministry Admits COVID-19 Vaccination Can Cause Death

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Japanese Health Ministry Admits COVID-19 Vaccination Can Cause Death

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) An expert committee of the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has confirmed the first death believed to have been caused by COVID-19 vaccination out of a total 1,791 post-vaccination deaths studied, a report published on Friday showed.

A 42-year-old woman received a vaccine dose on November 5, 2022, and died 1 hour and 40 minutes after the vaccination, the report said. The woman suffered from obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, but the tests did not detect any deviations in the indicators that could have possibly caused her death.

The experts concluded that "a causal relationship between vaccination and death cannot be ruled out," the report added.

At the same time, the experts said the medical staff at the vaccination center made mistakes during resuscitation, as the deceased was not injected with adrenaline, despite the signs of an acute allergic reaction.

Japan has recorded over 33.2 million COVID-19 cases, 21.7 million recoveries and 72,989 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The Asian nation has administered a total of 289.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Related Topics

Died Same November Women From Asia Blood Million Labour

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

7 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.