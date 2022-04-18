Japanese Health Ministry Panel OKs Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Japanese Health Ministry's expert panel has approved a COVID-19 vaccine made by US biotech company Novavax, media said on Monday.

The two-dose vaccine is now on the fast track to being greenlit by the ministry, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The Japanese government has reached a $1.2 million deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical for the production of Novavax vaccine doses at home. It has already approved Pfizer, Moderna and AstrаZeneca vaccines.