Japanese Health Ministry Says Will Stop Publishing Daily COVID Death Stats by Prefectures

The think tank at the Japanese Ministry of Health has approved a decision to stop publishing daily numbers of deaths related to COVID-19 by prefectures starting May 8, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The think tank at the Japanese Ministry of Health has approved a decision to stop publishing daily numbers of deaths related to COVID-19 by prefectures starting May 8, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The decision was made due to the change of the legal status of COVID-19, which will be downgraded to the same category as common infectious diseases as of May 8. However, considering that the collection of mortality data takes two months and the preparation of statistics on causes of death, five months, the ministry will continue to collect data on the so-called excess mortality by prefectures to present monthly dynamics. Instead of daily statistics by prefecture, the ministry will publish weekly statistics by selected medical facilities.�

In late January, Japan formally decided to downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 as of May 8 from the Class 2 of dangerous infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis, to the Class 5, which includes, for instance, seasonal influenza.

The decision was made to ease COVID-19 prevention rules, in particular, quarantine restrictions. Class 1 diseases, incidentally, include Ebola hemorrhagic fever and smallpox.

In line with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, the use of masks in Japan depends on personal choices as of March 13, with the only exceptions being hospitals and other medical facilities.

Previously, the Japanese Ministry of Health published daily statistics on the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths by COVID-19 by each of the 47 prefectures. In total, the pandemic has claimed 74,000 lives in Japan since 2020, and 33,500 people got infected.