Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Japanese Health Ministry Says Will Stop Publishing Daily COVID Death Stats By Prefectures

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Japanese Health Ministry Says Will Stop Publishing Daily COVID Death Stats by Prefectures

The think tank at the Japanese Ministry of Health has approved a decision to stop publishing daily numbers of deaths related to COVID-19 by prefectures starting May 8, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The think tank at the Japanese Ministry of Health has approved a decision to stop publishing daily numbers of deaths related to COVID-19 by prefectures starting May 8, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The decision was made due to the change of the legal status of COVID-19, which will be downgraded to the same category as common infectious diseases as of May 8. However, considering that the collection of mortality data takes two months and the preparation of statistics on causes of death, five months, the ministry will continue to collect data on the so-called excess mortality by prefectures to present monthly dynamics. Instead of daily statistics by prefecture, the ministry will publish weekly statistics by selected medical facilities.�

In late January, Japan formally decided to downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 as of May 8 from the Class 2 of dangerous infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis, to the Class 5, which includes, for instance, seasonal influenza.

The decision was made to ease COVID-19 prevention rules, in particular, quarantine restrictions. Class 1 diseases, incidentally, include Ebola hemorrhagic fever and smallpox.

In line with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, the use of masks in Japan depends on personal choices as of March 13, with the only exceptions being hospitals and other medical facilities.

Previously, the Japanese Ministry of Health published daily statistics on the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths by COVID-19 by each of the 47 prefectures. In total, the pandemic has claimed 74,000 lives in Japan since 2020, and 33,500 people got infected.

Related Topics

Same Japan Tank January March May Influenza 2020 From

Recent Stories

US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 ..

US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 Chinese Entities - Commerce De ..

1 minute ago
 Moscow Demands Yerevan Explain Decision to Join US ..

Moscow Demands Yerevan Explain Decision to Join US Military Drills in Europe

1 minute ago
 US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gam ..

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gambling Token' Without Intrinsic ..

23 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict se ..

Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict security measures

18 minutes ago
 Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between reg ..

Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between regional powers

18 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP ..

Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP over non-provision of election ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.