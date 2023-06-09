Japanese Imperial Couple to Visit Indonesia in June - Prime Minister

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will pay an official visit to Indonesia later this month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will pay an official visit to Indonesia later this month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

"Japan has close and cordial relations with Indonesia.

It invited His Majesty the Emperor long ago, sending an invitation to Their Majesties when (Indonesian) President Joko (Widodo) visited Japan in July last year. I am convinced that this visit will strengthen our friendly and goodwill relations with Indonesia," the minister said in a statement.

The visit will take place from June 17-23, the minister added.