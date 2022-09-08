Japanese, Indian Defense Ministers Discuss Mutual Cooperation, Global Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting in Tokyo where the sides discussed mutual cooperation, situation in the world and in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the Ukrainian conflict, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On September 8, 2022, Defense Minister Hamada and Defence Minister Singh held a Defence Ministerial Meeting from 10:00 for 90 minutes at the Ministry of Defence. The Ministers welcomed increasing multilateral defense cooperation and exchanges including both Japan and India, ... exchanged views on the regional situation including the situation in Ukraine. They highlighted their commitment to working in tandem towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world," the ministry said in a statement.

The defense officials also welcomed "increasing multilateral defense cooperation and exchanges including both Japan and India" and "the improving interoperability through such initiatives as the implementation of the Agreement Concerning Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services" between the Japanese and Indian military during bilateral training, the statement read.

Hamada and Singh affirmed that they would continue to promote the defense cooperation to enhance Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to "reinforce the Free and Open Indo-Pacific while maintaining close communication between respective defense authorities," the ministry added.