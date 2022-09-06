UrduPoint.com

Japanese, Indian Foreign, Defense Ministers To Meet September 8 In Tokyo - Minister

Published September 06, 2022

Japanese, Indian Foreign, Defense Ministers to Meet September 8 in Tokyo - Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The foreign and defense ministers of India and Japan will meet in the 2+2 format in Tokyo on September 8, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

"In Tokyo, on September 8, a meeting will be held between the foreign and defense ministers of India and Japan.

India shares our basic principles and strategic interests and is a truly special partner of Japan and an important partner within QUAD," Hayashi said.

"During the meeting, we intend to discuss bilateral relations, including issues of security, defense cooperation, as well as to conduct an open exchange of views on international issues," he said.

Japan is one of India's closest allies. These countries make part of the QUAD format along with the United States and Australia.

