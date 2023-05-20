Japanese, Indonesian Leaders Discuss Cooperation at G7 Summit - Ministry

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima on Saturday, discussing bilateral and international cooperation, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said

HIROSHIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima on Saturday, discussing bilateral and international cooperation, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

"On May 20, Mr. Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan held a summit meeting with His Excellency Mr. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia ... Prime Minister Kishida mentioned the importance of defending a free and open international order based on the rule of law, bearing in mind the discussion at the G7 Hiroshima Summit, and President Joko stated that he agrees with Prime Minister Kishida's views," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the leaders "discussed the situation in Myanmar and other issues, and confirmed to continue working together on these issues."

Kishida also expressed his support for Indonesia's plan to relocate the capital from Jakarta and noted his country's intention to advance coordination with Indonesia in the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) initiative.

"Furthermore, the two leaders concurred to continue to closely work together toward the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of Friendship and Cooperation to be held in Tokyo in December," the statement read.

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukrainian conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.