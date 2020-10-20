Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has traveled to Indonesia to hold talks with Joko Widodo, the Indonesian president, Japan's NHK broadcaster reports on Tuesday, adding that the discussions are expected to cover China's maritime presence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has traveled to Indonesia to hold talks with Joko Widodo, the Indonesian president, Japan's NHK broadcaster reports on Tuesday, adding that the discussions are expected to cover China's maritime presence.

The two leaders met at the Indonesian presidential palace in Bogor ahead of a series of talks that will cover a range of regional and global issues, including China's activities in the East China Sea, the broadcaster stated.

One week ago, Tokyo was urging Beijing to call back two Chinese vessels that were in the vicinity of the disputed Senkaku Islands, which are known as the Diaoyu islands in China.

Suga and Jokowi spoke briefly upon the Japanese prime minister's arrival, the broadcaster stated. During their conversation, the Japanese prime minister described Indonesia as a key member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and a country that shared the same values as Japan, the broadcaster said.

The Indonesian president said that Suga's visit was an indication of Tokyo's strong commitment to making the two countries' strategic partnership more mutually beneficial, the broadcaster stated.�

Suga, who is conducting his first overseas tour since taking office in September, traveled to Indonesia after holding talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday.