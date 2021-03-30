UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese, Indonesian Ministers Discuss Regional Security In 2+2 Format - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 08:57 PM

Japanese, Indonesian Ministers Discuss Regional Security in 2+2 Format - Reports

The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Indonesia held a meeting on Tuesday in the 2+2 format and expressed commitment to working toward a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China's increased activity in the South and East China seas, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Indonesia held a meeting on Tuesday in the 2+2 format and expressed commitment to working toward a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China's increased activity in the South and East China seas, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, during the meeting, the sides signed a deal enabling exports of Japanese-made defense equipment to Indonesia and expressed commitment to boosting security cooperation in the light of what they called China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the South and East China seas.

The ministers also discussed China's recently enacted maritime security law that permits the country's coast guard to destroy other countries' structures and to use force when defending its maritime claims in disputed areas. Both sides said that China's new law was inconsistent with international norms and violated the legitimate rights and interests of regional states.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi expressed Tokyo's wish to increase the level of cooperation with Jakarta to a new level. The sides also reportedly agreed to step up multilateral drills that include Japan's Self-Defense Forces and Indonesia's military.

Over the past several years, China has increased its territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea region, overlapping with the interests of several nations. In particular, Beijing has been locked up in a dispute with Tokyo over a string of uninhabited but resource-rich islets, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan and the Diaoyu Islands in China. In 2020, Japan registered 24 instances of Chinese ships' entering its sea border and 333 cases of Chinese ships' entrance into Japan's contiguous zone.

Indonesia, meanwhile, expressed concern over the activity of Chinese fishing boats, accompanied by coast guard vessels, in its exclusive economic zone in the waters north of the Natuna Islands.

Related Topics

Exports China Beijing Jakarta Tokyo Indonesia Japan Border 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Explosion Heard From Landing Site of SpaceX Starsh ..

2 minutes ago

Two People Injured, 2 Missing as Ship Capsized in ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, Iran agree for early arrangements to fac ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, Iran agree for early arrangements to fac ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan, Iran agree for early arrangements to fac ..

53 minutes ago

SEHA Acting Group COO urges members of the communi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.